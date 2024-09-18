EXCLUSIVE: Rob Schneider’s ‘You Can Do It’ Is A Superb Call To Action That Cuts So Close To The Knuckle It Draws Blood

You don’t want to debate Rob Schneider when it comes to the state of America right now. He’s got receipts.

The man exhales statistics and studies, backing up his every nuanced perspective both on paper and over the phone. Though he describes himself as a “college dropout with a low attention span,” nothing could be further from the truth.

We all know Schneider from his iconic roles in “Saturday Night Live,” “50 First Dates” and most recently Adam Sandler’s “Love You” Netflix special. Unlike many in Hollywood, who I still maintain are not the sharpest tools in the shed, Schneider is no stooge to a system he sees is failing. His upcoming nonfiction “You Can Do It! Speak Your Mind, America” hits stores on Sept. 24 and it is essential reading for anyone struggling to understand the absurdity of this macro-moment in time, both emotionally and factually.

Schneider’s got a pretty simple plan on how to navigate through, and possibly even fix, the chaos. But first, we have to address it head-on.

Schneider’s latest work touches upon almost every facet of human decline in the U.S., while not shying away from the obvious solution to it all: protection and encouragement of free speech, even the insane stuff. “Inverted racism,” Schneider tells Daily Caller over the phone. “People are automatically victims, or people are automatically racist, all based on the color of their skin. We have to say, ‘this is nonsense!” He’s right, of course. Though his sentiment is far larger than just the ability to point out absurdity when it presents itself.

There are much darker forces at work globally, though their impacts at home feel sharp when they hit. “A lot is being thrown at our culture right now,” he continues, noting how the COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for many to appreciate the magnitude of globalization and threats of censorship. “[The pandemic] really awakened people to [the fact] our entire government can and does lie on a vast scale. That really was exposed. So people who maybe were less aware, and then the people who were aware or suspected it, were astonished by the absolute level of what was really captured in our society. When you think about it, our government is captured.” (RELATED: Top Biden Officials Host ‘Investor Forum’ With Who’s-Who Of Billionaires From Blackrock To Google)

He’s talking about the Big 3: State Street, Vanguard and BlackRock, three companies that seem to have unmitigated wealth and power, capable of controlling almost every facet of American life. During the pandemic, Schneider alleges that this “extremely powerful group of people seemed to be able to shut down the world and make people take their products. That seems to be a stunning amount of power. Even people on the left, when they have an open mind, they realize it’s an awful lot of power.”

Reading ‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘1984’ Could Lead To Right-Wing Extremism, Gov’t Report Warns | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ I guess this is how we live now https://t.co/SKlByxVlk3 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 16, 2023

“You have to go to the worst case scenario, Kay,” he says, speaking my language. He notes how our food is essentially poison and how our water is allegedly poisoned. We’re almost certainly being pumped with chemicals that disrupt our natural bodies. All the while, Democratic leaders aligned with groups like the World Economic Forum (WEF) seem to be on an endless campaign to rewrite history and force America to give up the freedoms it was founded upon.

“It seems like the Western world is committing suicide. Yes, there are imperfections in the West, but look at Rome, look at Hong Kong. What are we giving up for whatever imperfections we have?” Schneider asks. (RELATED: World Economic Forum Is Totally Clueless About 2023’s ‘Top Risks’)

His worry comes from the sincere decline in society as a result of Democratic policies, but also from what he perceives as a shift toward more “Maoist agendas” of rewriting the system. “That is very alarming to the people who are aware of the dangers of the complete destruction of knowledge, destruction of history. I know that’s the direction we’re going in and it’s by Neocons,” he continued. “I say this to Democrat powerbrokers: they do want a One World Order; they do want censorship; they want to control everything. They’re making one of the biggest mistakes in world history: that if there is a world order, they’ll be in charge of it.” It’s quite funny to think about, in a dark way: that if the globalist regime gets its hands into America, they won’t need the American politicians we have today.

“A tiny percentage of us are able to live in a time of true free speech. Our Founding Fathers realized that [free speech] was the real armament that would keep their citizens free. The guns would back us up,” Schneider says. His love for America runs deep in his veins.

“I want people to be more fearless and talk about the things that scare us,” he continues. “Comedians, the ones I respect — and there are a lot of good ones right now — let us look at some of these changes to our culture and say, ‘can we ask some questions?'” (RELATED: ‘Not A Free Country’: Woody Harrelson Blasts Hollywood For Pushing ‘Forced Vaccination’)

Through these questions comes a normalized preponderance of people saying that we don’t want what these globalists and their American allies seem to want for us. We didn’t want it in the pandemic and we don’t want it now. “The subversive nature of humor can bring people to a place to question their foundational thinking,” Schneider acknowledges, his book a true testament to his comedic and thought-provoking ability.

And while his stand-up and characters on screen might suggest Schneider is more than confident in his influence, there’s a truly humble nature to his approach, one I wasn’t prepared for when we spoke. Then I found out where his kindness and unconditional love for the future of all Americans (and the rest of humanity) comes from.

Schneider sounds like he was still defining his faith while writing “You Can Do It” and it appears to have had a significant impact on how his fear manifested into purpose. “I was angrier when I started the book as opposed to when I finished it,” he says. “I would say I’m assured that we are in a spiritual war, let’s not mince words. But is it something equal parts good and evil?” The short answer is “no.”

“Good and evil don’t cancel each other out. But there’s just enough evil right now to give good a run for its money,” he continues with a glimmer of hope. “God put the apple in Eden because God wants shit to happen. We’re being tested, not told. We’re to come to Him on our own free will. Once we accept the eternal love of Jesus Christ, we can have a better us.” (RELATED: Everyone Needs To Watch And Then Do A ‘Jesus Revolution’)

“Speaking your mind will cost you money, it will cause derision and potential invites to Thanksgiving, but to not speak your mind?” Schneider asks. The answer is up to you, America. I hope you choose to always protect your right to free speech. And you know what, I know: You can do it!

“You Can Do It: Speak Your Mind America” hits stores on Sept. 24. I highly recommend you pick up a copy.