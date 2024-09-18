ROOKE: Biden’s Problem Just Turned Into Harris’s Election Nightmare

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris’s best efforts to distance herself from the failures of the Biden-Harris administration, a key issue for Rust Belt voters is rearing its ugly head with just 51 days until the 2024 election.

Remember when President Joe Biden touted his electric vehicle mandates as a policy that would be the bridge that brought the auto industry into a future revolving around climate change? Well, this is coming back to bite Harris’s campaign with less than two months until November.

Joe Biden today: “When I think climate, I think jobs” Reality… Stellantis lays off 1,350 workers due to EV costs Ford lays off 1,000 employees due to EV costs pic.twitter.com/LGLblN0SyC — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 15, 2023

Auto industry workers face massive layoffs (about 3,000 workers will lose their jobs). They blame the Biden-Harris administration for their misery, claiming that their unsuccessful electric vehicle mandates are why their jobs are at stake. The auto industry in Michigan, a critical swing state for Harris, currently employs about 300,000 union members.

Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge vehicle manufacturer Stellantis plans to reduce its Warren plant workforce by 2,450 because it is discontinuing production of its classic Ram to manufacture its electric version, which requires less labor. (ROOKE: Election Officials Open The Door To Voter Fraud In Important Swing State)

GM’s recent layoff of over 1,000 employees, many of them battery engineers, highlights slowing EV sales. Ford and Stellantis are following suit. “When you’re letting go of people working on your ultimate battery lineup, it’s a huge signal that the sales just aren’t there.”… pic.twitter.com/WFANAmQ0jL — CBT News (@CarBizToday) September 12, 2024

United Auto Workers member Isaiah Gordon, a hybrid batteries worker at Ford’s Rawsonville plant, told the New York Post that the Biden-Harris administration’s green-energy mandates are doing the opposite of what they promised: They’re killing the auto industry.

“I’m sure all the people I work with are glad to have jobs. But the problem is in these electric-vehicle departments, you’re laying people off,” Gordon said. “Unfortunately, and I say this with love, the UAW is not going to reach across the aisle. They support the Democrats and the Democratic Party.” (One Red State Senate Seat Could Flip The Balance Of Power In DC)

The UAW International Executive Board voted to endorse Harris for president on July 31, saying that Harris has a “proven track record of delivering for the working class.”

The UAW launched this new digital ad today featuring president Shawn Fain endorsing Kamala Harris. The ad is inviting people to attend Harris’ rally in Detroit on Wednesday. Ad is being geotargeted in Michigan & running on Facebook and Instagram pic.twitter.com/utR0VXu4li — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) August 5, 2024

UAW member Chris Vitale, a Chrysler technician mechanic, told The Post that his fellow members do not share this sentiment and that there is a significant disconnect between UAW leadership and its members. (ROOKE: The Moment The RFK Campaign Realized Trump Was Right About Everything)

“There’s people that look at this more in the granular detail, like I have, and they look at the union thinking: ‘Oh my God, we can’t believe you guys want to slit our throats by endorsing these people,'” Vitale said.

🔥Michigan auto workers blast the UAW for endorsing Kamala….. “To endorse Kamala Harris is sheer lunacy.” pic.twitter.com/tStNcM37V6 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 2, 2024

If you’re Harris, you can’t get worse than having autoworker union members saying, “You guys want to slit our throats,” in reference to their leadership endorsing your campaign, especially in a state like Michigan which is a must-win for Democrats.

📊 Swing States Polling by Quinnipiac PENNSYLVANIA

🟦 Harris: 51%

🟥 Trump: 46%

—

MICHIGAN

🟦 Harris: 51%

🟥 Trump: 46%

—

WISCONSIN

🟦 Harris: 49%

🟥 Trump: 48%

—

#19 (2.8/3.0) | LVs | September 12-16https://t.co/S8OBFh3TT7 pic.twitter.com/AuMxClc4aq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 18, 2024

The polling for Harris varies, from her winning the state by as much as 5 points over Trump to being virtually tied. Still, the race is too close for her to rest on the UAW endorsement as a marker of winning blue-collar workers over to her campaign.