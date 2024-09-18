Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Case Has Eerie Similarity To Jeffrey Epstein: REPORT

As more information about Sean “Diddy” Combs begins to surface, eerie allegations have emerged that are frighteningly similar to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

One source close to the situation has come forward to allege that just like Epstein, Diddy had his very own version of Ghislaine Maxwell, and her name is Kristina Khorram, according to the New York Post. Diddy once said Khorram was his “right hand,” but the source argued that she’s more like his “manipulator in chief,” the outlet reported.

“If anybody is gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything,” the insider went on to say, according to the New York Post.

Diddy once publicly announced that he couldn’t “function without” Khorram, his chief of staff, and now those close to the matter claim she was key to the success of the disgraced music mogul’s alleged “freak offs” and sex-trafficking operation, according to Daily Beast.

Combs was arrested Tuesday and indicted on three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. New information from sources alleges Khorram helped him recruit sex workers, some of whom were underage, according to the New York Post. The correlation between Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s heinous crimes and Khorram’s alleged acts for Diddy has already been suggested in the press.

Khorram is alleged to have been one of the driving forces behind Diddy’s alleged “freak offs,” Daily Beast reported. The indictment said these were days-long sex parties that were so taxing that unwilling participants required IV fluid afterwards. Sources have alleged that hotel room bookings, supply orders and sex worker recruitment were all duties that Khorram carried out, according to Daily Beast.

Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones issued a complaint against Diddy in which he claimed that Khorram “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture” and was “”instrumental in organizing and executing the [trafficking] enterprise,” according to the outlet.

She was depicted as being the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein,” in Jones’ complaint, according to the New York Times.

Diddy publicly sang Khorram’s praises in social media posts. Diddy’s Instagram page has been wiped clean, but some of his Facebook posts remain active.

The disgraced music mogul praised Khorram in a 2021 Facebook post, writing, “Kristina aka KK keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get shit done. Don’t know how I’d function without her.” (RELATED: ‘You B*tches Want To Die Today’: Diddy Accuser Comes Forward With Allegations Of Brutality)

The relationship between Diddy and Khorram remains a focal point in the press, but it is important to note that she has not yet been charged with any crime.

Diddy’s trial is yet to begin.