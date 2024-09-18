Union Members Were Paid To Show Up At Rally For Vulnerable Dem Rep, Text Message Reveals

A union had to pay its members to show up for a Sept. 7 rally supporting highly vulnerable Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, a text message obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows.

The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers offered members of its union $100 to attend a “labor rally/canvass launch” in support of Wild, the Free Beacon reported. The Pennsylvania Democrat, representing the area surrounding Allentown, faces one a tight reelection bid, with the Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis organization, classifying her race as a toss-up.

“Wear your Union Colors and there will be a $100 stipend for those that would like to participate,” the message obtained by the Free Beacon read. (RELATED: Several Vulnerable Dems Will Be No-Shows At Party Convention)

While it’s unclear if Wild knew people were paid to attend her rally, she didn’t hesitate to promote the event on social media.

“What a great way to kick off the morning!” she wrote on X following the rally. “THANK YOU to all the labor leaders, union members & volunteers who showed up today to talk about the stakes for working people in this election—and then went to knock some doors!”

What a great way to kick off the morning! THANK YOU to all the labor leaders, union members & volunteers who showed up today to talk about the stakes for working people in this election –– and then went to knock some doors! You have my back, and I will ALWAYS have yours. pic.twitter.com/qBCUh8duSc — Susan Wild (@wildforcongress) September 7, 2024



The AFL-CIO, which oversees the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, also promoted the event.

“Right after Labor Day, join Team Wild as labor unions across the state announce their public endorsement of Susan Wild for Congress in PA-07,” an announcement from the labor organization reads. “After the rally, we will go knock on doors and spread the word to union members about just how important it is to re-elect Rep. Wild this November!”

Union leadership is fond of Wild, with the bricklayers union and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which hosted the event at its building in Allentown, having donated tens of thousands of dollars to her over the years through their PACs, according to campaign finance records.

Rank-and-file union members have been more conservative than union leadership in recent years.

An internal poll of North America’s Building Trades Unions members conducted in 2020 found roughly equal support for then-President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Truckers, machinists, painters and construction workers, many of whom are unionized, meanwhile, were among the most likely professions to donate to Trump in 2020.

Trump won Wild’s district in 2020 but she won it by just two points in 2022, according to the Free Beacon.

Wild’s campaign and her office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers also didn’t respond to the DCNF’s inquiry.

