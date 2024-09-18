Tractor Accident Sends 25 People To Hospital

A tractor crash in a Wisconsin apple orchard hospitalized 25 people Wednesday morning.

The incident was sparked when two hay wagons filled with minors and adults collided, Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers said, WCCO News reported. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Train Smash Into Tractor Trailer, Tank. Driver Narrowly Escapes)

Officials initiated a Mass Casualty Protocol and evacuated the wounded via multiple emergency vehicles, with one of the injured getting transported by helicopter to the hospital, WEAU 13 News reported.

“Everybody was on high alert, everyone was professional and did a great job of treating the patients and getting the job done,” Jeffers said.

A tractor accident at a Wisconsin apple orchard sent 25 people to the hospital on Wednesday morning. https://t.co/Ot9eMp3hD5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2024

The adults and children were at the orchard for “a field trip” organized by their school, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said at the press conference.

The sheriff claimed “that one of the wagons began to lose control as it was descending on a hill” and it eventually “overturned” causing “multiple injuries to both children and adults.” Three of the victims sustained “life-threatening injuries” and five victims had “serious injuries,” Hakes said. All the children were reunited with their parents, Hakes added.

“At this time, we are trusting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department as their members were at the scene. At this point, we are focusing on reuniting the children with their caregivers. Whenever we face a challenging time, we commit everything to the lord’s care, and trust his guiding hand,” the principal of St. Mark Lutheran Church & School – Eau Claire, Peter Micheel, said in a statement, WEAU 13 News reported.

St. Mark Lutheran Church & School – Eau Claire organized the field trip, according to the school’s calendar.