WNBA Awards Portland With Expansion Team Amid ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect,’ Play To Begin In 2026

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 30: A view of the WNBA logo before the game between the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena on August 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The WNBA is headed to Portland!

Nearly a year ago, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert stated in a letter that Portland being considered for an expansion team would be “deferred for now.” However, the league made the announcement Wednesday that the city will in fact be receiving the 15th franchise in a comeback. The team will begin action in the 2026 campaign. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Continues Historic Season As She Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record)

In the past, Portland was awarded an expansion team in 2000 named the Fire, but it only lasted two seasons. It folded in 2002 as a result of the WNBA transitioning from central ownership to individual ownership when it came to their organizations, according to ESPN.

The ownership of the new Portland franchise will be RAJ Sports, which is controlled by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal. They also own the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

So let me get this straight …

Around 11 months ago, the WNBA said that they were gonna go ahead and pass on Portland, and from the looks of it, an expansion team overall. Fast forward to now and with “The Caitlin Clark Effect” clearly putting the league on the map, they all of a sudden have that expansion team?

That’s insane, man. Caitlin Clark is out here cookin’ up expansion franchises. It’s obvious that all of this is because of the incredible amount of money, television contracts, ticket sales, merchandise sales and whatever the hell else “The Caitlin Clark Effect” pulled in.

Absolutely wild what this woman has accomplished.