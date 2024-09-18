Death Hoax Rocks The Music Community Days After They Buried One Of Their Own

The rumor mill went wild, Wednesday, with false news claiming YFN Lucci was dead, just as the rap community paid their final respects to Rich Homie Quan.

The death hoax quickly began spreading on social media as fans across the globe rushed to learn more about the alleged details. The internet quickly populated with news that claimed the famous rapper had died or been killed in prison, and mourners immediately began paying their respects. It turned out to be fake news, and fans were relieved to learn that YFN Lucci was alive and well, but there several fear-filled moments that fans won’t soon forget, according to TMZ.

The rap community was in mourning over the sudden death of veteran rapper Rich Homie Quan, so news of another supposed death hit hard.

It took some time for the death hoax to be sorted out, but eventually stunned fans that were initially overtaken by grief began to recover from the horrible prank.

Drew Findling, Lucci’s attorney during his RICO trial that ended in a 10-year prison sentence in January, confirmed that his client is not dead, according to TMZ.

False reports of this nature have been widely criticized by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Dee-1 and Lecrae, and they’ve urged the community to put an end to them, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Platinum-Selling Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies At 34: REPORT)

Lucci pleaded guilty to a violation of the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, and currently remains behind bars. He’s hoping for release in January 2025, according to TMZ.