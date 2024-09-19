REPORT: Teenage Waffle House Employee Killed While Working

A shooting at a Waffle House in Laurinburg, North Carolina, early Friday morning left an 18-year-old employee dead.

Burlie Dawson Locklear was working at the restaurant when a customer opened fire, Laurinburg Police Captain Chris Young told WPDE.

The authorities said the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. The suspect, described as a black male with light skin, long dreadlocks, and facial hair, became angry and verbally abusive while waiting for his food, according to ABC 11.

After receiving his meal, the suspect reportedly walked to his vehicle, turned back and fired two shots toward the restaurant, fatally striking Locklear. The suspect then fled the scene, driving a dark grey Chevrolet, possibly a 2014 model, ABC 11 reported. (RELATED: Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,000 Tip At Waffle House)

Locklear was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, marking the second shooting at this Waffle House location in the past year.

There have been other shootings at Waffle Houses across the country. A man shot a Waffle House cook in 2020 after being told to wear a mask to receive service. In another occurrence, a gunman shot another customer after he handed out $20 bills to patrons.

WARNING: GRAPHIC🚨 Man records himself and another after getting shot in a Waffle House in Lynchburg, Virginia. Stay safe out there everyone. pic.twitter.com/Zyu0Elr7vS — Coki (@Zucoki) April 22, 2024

Local Pastor Michael Edds, who lives near the Laurinburg Waffle House location, expressed frustration with the rising violence in the area.

“We have this young man trying to make a living, and some thug shoots him and kills him. We’ve got to be more reactive,” Edds told ABC 11. He called for increased police patrols around businesses, particularly at night, emphasizing the need for proactive measures.