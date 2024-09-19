‘How Dare You’: Town Meeting Gets Heated After Officials Try To Make Contentious Hire

A town meeting in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, became contentious Tuesday when their local leaders tried to hire a new police chief who is under investigation, ABC 6 reported.

The city was set to finalize their decision to hire Raheem Blanden, a Chester police officer, as their new chief, but the meeting became heated, the outlet reported.

Blanden is under criminal investigation for allegedly tipping off a suspect wanted for attempted homicide five minutes before police raided his home, according to NBC10. “He put every officer at danger by calling this individual and attempting to let them know that the SWAT team was coming to the house,” Delco Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president Chris Eiserman said.

“I don’t know anything about a criminal investigation with the Criminal Investigation Division,” Blanden told ABC 6 as he was leaving the intense meeting.

“How dare you even contemplate putting someone under investigation as our chief of police when we had a damn good chief of police,” one Collingdale resident said during the meeting. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Suddenly Exempts Police From Hiring Freeze Amid Growing Pushback)

Ryan Hastings, the Collingdale Borough council president, refused to comment on why he thought Blanden was right for the job.

“There is no way we should ever, ever think about hiring someone who is under investigation,” Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea said.

Blanden said that he was still willing to take the post. “I think they are making me the focal point [in this meeting], but this is about the council members,” he added.

Council members voted in June to remove the previous police chief, Patrick Kilroy, ABC 6 reported. Those who voted in favor of removing Kilroy cited the shortage of officers in the force and excessive overtime. Kilroy, however, previously tried to relieve the overtime problem by requesting the city hire more officers.

“He’s been making that request since January, numerous times. He’s asked, ‘Can civil services be enacted?’ to no avail. He’s asked if you can hire part-time officers,” Councilmember Felecia Coffee told the outlet.