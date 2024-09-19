158 Democrats Voted Against Deporting ‘Non-Citizens’ Who Commit Violence Against Women

One-hundred fifty-eight House Democrats voted Wednesday against a resolution put forward by South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace that would designate noncitizens convicted of sex offenses or domestic violence inadmissible to and deportable from the U.S.

Two-hundred fifteen Republicans voted in favor of the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, with no one in the party opposing it. Meanwhile, only 51 Democrats voted in favor of the resolution, with 158 voting against it. Mace, who introduced the resolution, told the Daily Caller that “158 Left-wing members of Congress just voted against deporting rapists, pedophiles and murderers of women and kids.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have been largely silent on their vote against the resolution. In May, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerry Nadler explained his opposition to Mace’s resolution, saying the bill is “dangerous.”

“By layering immigration consequences onto the existing challenges of talking about domestic abuse, this legislation will almost certainly create a chilling effect in immigrant communities with regard to the reporting of crimes of domestic violence. Further, this bill attempts to create a new ground of inadmissibility for domestic violence which does not require a conviction and does not have any of the exceptions that currently exist in the deportability grounds,” Nadler said during a May hearing.

Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal criticized the bill partisan and said it “fear mongers about immigrants” before the resolution was voted on.

“Here we are again, debating another partisan bill that fear mongers about immigrants, instead of working together to fix the immigration system. I probably shouldn’t be too surprised. Scapegoating immigrants and attempting to weaponize the crime of domestic violence is appearing to be a time-honored tradition for Republicans,” Jayapal said.

A Democrat who voted in favor of the bill, Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten, still criticized the resolution saying House Republicans are using women’s safety to push anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“I voted yes on this bill – though it is largely redundant – because I support ANY effort to keep women safe from violence. But, what we really need to move the needle on protecting women are gun safety laws to keep firearms out of abusers’ hands, funding for programs to support survivors, and full funding for VAWA reauthorization. We also need Republicans to stop using the crisis at the border as political fodder and bring the bipartisan border bill for a vote so we can have the 22,000 agents we need to protect the border,” she said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson praised Mace for introducing the bill and slammed the Biden-Harris for the ongoing border crisis.

“The Biden-Harris border crisis has made daily life less safe for American women. They engineered this crisis, ignored efforts to solve it, and have refused to deport those who commit heinous crimes against American citizens,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told the Daily Caller.

“As crime by illegal aliens continues to rise, I commend Rep. Mace’s proactive leadership in ensuring the rule of law is followed. H.R. 7909 will keep America safe since the Biden-Harris Administration will not,” Johnson added.

The Senate can now retake up the bill or propose a different version.