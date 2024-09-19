Disturbing Domestic Violence Video Appearing To Show Julio Urias Released, According To TMZ

Video appearing to show former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias’ committing domestic violence September 3, 2023, has been released.

The video appears to show the once-respected World Series champion running toward his wife at full force while she had her back turned and was walking away. He is then seen slamming her into a fence after a soccer game, according to TMZ, which first reported on the video Sept. 19. The disturbing footage shows witnesses rushing to the scene to assist his wife, who can be heard sobbing in the short video clip.

The video appears to show Urias raising his fist and swinging at his wife while bystanders attempt to prevent him from striking her. Their bodies blocked the view and it remains unclear if he landed a punch. Security members were seen rushing to the scene and Urias appears to be torn away from his wife moments before the recording came to an abrupt end.

Sources close to the situation reported that the woman had blood coming out of her nose and had visible strangulation marks around her neck, as well as redness on her face, at the time of the incident, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Urias came up behind his wife, put his arm around her, forcefully pushed her into the barrier and then proceeded to yank at her hair.

Urias was reportedly arrested on scene shortly after the incident, which was allegedly ignited when Urias took photographs with female fans outside BMO Stadium following the LAFC vs. Inter Miami game.

The former pitcher was booked on a felony domestic charge and ended up posting $50,000 bail. (RELATED: REPORT: Michael Madsen Files For Divorce, Accuses Wife Of Domestic Violence And Causing Son’s Suicide)

He faced five misdemeanor charges and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in May, 2024. The other four charges were subsequently dropped, according to TMZ.

Urias remains a free agent and has not played for the MLB as his fate with the league is still being decided.