EXCLUSIVE: Florida Fraternal Order Of Police Endorses Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott received an endorsement Thursday from the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, adding to his list of endorsements from major law enforcement groups, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Scott, who is running for reelection against Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, has already picked up endorsements from the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Association of State Troopers, the Hispanic Police Officers Association, and 60 Florida Sheriffs across the state. As of now, Mucarsel-Powell does not have a single law enforcement official or group supporting her campaign.

“The Office of U.S. Senator is extremely important to the men and women of public safety. Great leadership lends to a prosperous and safe community. The Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, representing more than 24,000 law enforcement officers and the favorable recommendation of the men and women of the Fraternal Order Of Police proudly announces our endorsement of Rick Scott for U.S. Senate,” Florida Fraternal Order of Police President Steve Zona wrote to membership in a letter obtained by the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rick Scott Leads Senate GOP In Ripping Dems Contraception Lies, Attacks On Parental, Religious Rights)

READ THE LETTER HERE:

“The Fraternal Order Of Police have worked hand in hand with Senator Scott and have given him our continued faith in his dedication to his community and to the men and women of law enforcement. Senator Scott has shown an understanding of the dangers law enforcement officers face and has welcomed conservative common sense solutions to problems. Through his leadership and actions Senator Scott has restored the faith of Florida’s police officers,” Zona continued. “We believe in Senator Scott and there is no doubt that he will continue to serve our state and his constituents fairly, and with a focus on safety and prosperity.” (RELATED: Senate Republicans Back Big Change To Prevent Repeat Of McConnell Era)

In March, Scott announced that all 21 members of Florida’s Republican Congressional Delegation have endorsed him in his bid for a second Senate term. Scott has also been endorsed by more than 100 Florida state lawmakers, 60 Florida sheriffs, dozens of statewide organizations and former President Donald Trump.

“The brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. They are the ones who make Florida the best place in the country to live and raise a family, and I am committed to ensuring they have the resources and support they need to do their jobs. Thank you to the Fraternal Order of Police for your strong endorsement and unwavering support in my re-election campaign,” Scott said in response to the endorsement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Full Florida GOP Congressional Delegation Endorses Sen. Rick Scott For Re-Election)

National polling currently shows Scott with a tight lead over Mucarsel-Powell. Scott has also said he would be running to be the next Senate Republican leader to succeed McConnell.