‘Can I Get Out?’: Man Busts Suspected Car Thief Trapped In His Corvette

Julio Solano, a Floridian, busted a suspected car thief who was apparently trapped in his corvette Monday in Miami Beach, NBC Miami reported.

Solano recorded the strange encounter with 33-year-old Ravesh Rabindranauth, the suspected thief, whom police arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, the outlet reported.

The footage started with Solano peering right at the suspect in his car. “My brother, this is not your car. This is my car,” Solano said. “But why are you in my car?” Solano prodded as the suspect tried to speak back to him. “No, you can’t get out. We’re calling the cops.”

The suspect gestured and mouthed a few words that the footage did not pick up. (RELATED: Police Spring RV Theft Suspect From Jail To Help Owner Start Vehicle)

“What do you mean ‘for what?’ This is grand theft auto.” Solano said. The suspect showed Solano a tag and mouthed more words. “That has nothing to do with nothing, bro. What were you doing in my car?” Solano responded. “You can’t be doing that, fam. You can’t be doing that.”

The footage then cut to the moment police arrived. An officer ordered the suspect out of the car before the footage ended.

Solano in an interview Thursday with NewsNation said that he was returning from breakfast when this incident happened.

“I still cannot process finding another man in my car and him trying to convince me it is not mine,” Solano told the news agency.

Solano thought it was prank at first. He said even though a garage worker alerted him to the suspect’s presence in his vehicle and that he had called the police, he thought the worker was “trolling” him.

Solano recalled that as he was walking toward his car, the suspect shot up suddenly and surprised him. “Can I get out?,” Rabindranauth asked Solano, according to Locals 10 News.

“The car’s electrical components don’t function without the keys, and fortunately, he didn’t know about the manual door release under the seat,” Solano told the outlet. After the suspect’s arrest, Rabindranauth’s bond was set at $2,500.