REPS. GOSAR AND WESTERMAN: Biden-Harris Admin Casts Concerned Americans Aside To Make Way For Migrants, Again

Illegal migrants have streamed in historic waves over our southern border under President Joe Biden and his “point person on immigration,” Vice President Kamala Harris. As every American city became a border community, the Biden-Harris team scrambled to find something — anything — that would provide a quick fix to their crisis. Their solution? Announcing on Sept. 13, another year long lease to house migrants on national park sites, despite the ongoing protest of local communities. One year after the “temporary” migrant encampment at Floyd Bennett Field in New York City was first established, we are left with more questions than answers.

The ongoing situation is even more disturbing than we forecasted 365 days ago. New Yorkers have lost access to recreational space, students are banned from their classrooms when flooding relocates migrants out of the park and into a nearby public high school and local residents are subjected to migrants jumping in front of their moving cars in attempts to extort drivers. Even as the Biden-Harris administration announces a one-year renewal of the release, we renew our call on them and New York officials to answer to the American people.

Since our visit to New York City last fall to see the migrant camps firsthand, the House Committee on Natural Resources has repeatedly demanded answers from top officials, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Interior and the White House. This oversight includes subpoena power, and we issued one to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for documents related to the lease agreement in August. Documents provided to the Committee as a result of the subpoena illustrate the role of the Biden-Harris White House in the decision to coordinate the lease across government agencies, as well as coordinate messaging, ranging from internal emails, to site visits to White House press briefings.

We’ve held numerous hearings, bringing in local elected officials and law enforcement representatives on this unprecedented lease agreement. We’ve also worked with Republican New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to pass the Protecting Our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act of 2023, which addresses many of the concerns we raised with the Floyd Bennett Field migrant camp and would prohibit federal funding from being used to house migrants on any national park sites. This legislation passed the House of Representatives in late 2023 and awaits Senate action.

Enough is enough. New Yorkers have had to foot the bill and burden of the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to secure the border for far too long. As the ink dries on the new lease, this also means another year’s delay in the restoration of the national park site, which includes the wetlands adjacent to the migrant camps. The restoration is needed so that all visitors may enjoy full access once again. Since the closure of the national park site, youth sports, swimming, kayaking and other outdoor recreational activities have been canceled or prohibited to accommodate the illegal migrant camp. Floyd Bennett Field also contains New York City’s only overnight campground facilities, which have been closed to accommodate migrant tents.

This year has been marked by Biden-Harris administration officials actively evading our congressional oversight and accountability. We will not allow the White House to hide behind this lease renewal. It’s time for the administration to see reason and give Floyd Bennett Field back to New Yorkers.

Paul A. Gosar represents Arizona in the United States House. Bruce Westerman is Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

