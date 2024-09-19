Hunter Biden Sentencing Delayed To December

A judge delayed Hunter Biden’s sentencing date for his felony gun charges to December, according to a Thursday order.

Judge Maryellen Noreika granted Hunter Biden’s request to postpone his sentencing, which was initially scheduled for Nov. 13, moving the hearing to Dec. 4. His attorney told the judge this week they needed more time to prepare, citing other deadlines in Biden’s civil cases and noting several individuals who plan to submit letters on his behalf are busy traveling with the “current Administration” or working on the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Given all the pre-sentencing tasks necessary to adequately prepare for Mr. Biden’s Delaware sentencing, much of which overlap with his sentencing in the California case scheduled for December 16, 2024, and other litigation deadlines (described below), it will be very difficult for Mr. Biden’s counsel to be ready for sentencing on November 13, 2024,” the filing stated.

The filing also noted that “some of the possible in-person witnesses may not be available until after November 5 and the events that could occur right after that date.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Ask Judge To Delay Sentencing So Biden-Harris Admin Officials Can ‘Submit Letters’ In Support)

A Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony gun charges in June.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden also pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor and three felony counts in his tax case, just as the trial was slated to begin. He faced charges for failing to pay over $1.4 million in taxes while spending large sums on his “extravagant lifestyle.”

His sentencing in California is scheduled for Dec. 16.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.