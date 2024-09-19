‘Take Your Medication And Leave’: James Comer Claps Back At Dem Rep Who Questioned Why Biden Hasn’t Been Impeached

Republican House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer and Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz clashed Thursday over the committee’s investigation of the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

The hearing, titled “A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures,” quickly devolved into a spectacle of criticisms. During the proceedings, Moskowitz aimed his remarks at Comer and challenged the value of the committee’s impeachment inquiry report.

The tensions peaked when Moskowitz demanded to know when the impeachment vote would occur, to which Comer responded, “You need to take your medication and leave.” Moskowitz shot back, commenting on Comer’s age, “Mr. Chairman, you’re several decades older than me, we know who’s taking more medication.”

Moskowitz criticized the overall performance of the 118th Congress, as he cited the removal of former Republican California House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the repeated failures of Republicans to pass their government funding proposals.

WATCH:

“Here is the chairman’s 300 page book report on impeachment, he said in his release, ‘it is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting president the House of representatives has ever investigated. Wow that sounds pretty serious,” Moskowitz said.

Released in August, the report accuses President Joe Biden of impeachable conduct related to his family’s foreign business engagements but stops short of recommending impeachment, the Hill reported. Moskowitz urged Comer to push for an actual impeachment vote.

“I want the chairman to show the American people that we didn’t just waste millions of taxpayer dollars to issue this book report,” Moskowitz said. “Mr. Chairman, the Speaker is watching, you can call for impeachment right now.”

“I love the title of today’s hearing, ‘A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures,’ I made a couple of edits to the title of today, so the title I think really is ‘A Legacy of incompetence: Consequences of the Comer chairmanship’ because all we had in this committee for two years is failure,” Moskowitz continued. As his allotted time concluded, Comer retorted.

“I would love to be a fly on the wall when you found out that Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election and his son pled guilty for corruption,” Comer told Moskowitz. (RELATED: House Oversight Chairman Calls Out White House Physician’s Alleged Connection To Biden Family ‘Peddling Scheme’)

Despite Moskowitz’s taunt, the actual age gap between him and Comer is just over eight years, a fact Moskowitz acknowledged later in a post on X.”I think the Committee has aged him 10 years,” Moskowitz wrote.

