4-Star Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (Yes, The Son Of The NBA Legend) Announces His Commitment To SMU Basketball Program

DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Fans sit on the Southern Methodist Mustangs logo before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Junior has made his decision!

The SMU Mustangs men’s basketball program had a major gain Wednesday as the son of an NBA legend has committed to their 2025 recruiting class.

Jermaine O’Neal Jr., a 4-star recruit who is the son of Jermaine O’Neal, made his decision to commit to SMU over Vanderbilt. He announced his commitment on a 247Sports stream. (RELATED: Adrian Wojnarowski Is Walking Away From A Crazy $20 Million With His Move From ESPN To St. Bonaventure: REPORT)

Listed as a 6’5″ swingman, O’Neal is ranked 122nd in terms of high school talent across the country, ranked 28th in the small forward category and, in Texas, he managed to land a Top 10 spot being the No. 10 best player in the state’s 2025 class, according to composite rankings from 247Sports.

“There were several key factors that led to my decision, as I believe SMU offers the perfect environment for my development both on and off the court,” said O’Neal Jr. “First and foremost, their move to the ACC was a major attraction for me. The ACC is, without a doubt, one of the most prestigious conferences in college basketball history. The level of competition and exposure it provides is second to none.”

SMU, your oil tycoon money is showing …

It’s funny, because if this was just a few years ago, you know he would’ve chosen Duke, North Carolina or some school like that. But NIL money changes everything.