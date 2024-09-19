Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Murders Judge In His Chambers

A Kentucky sheriff allegedly shot and killed a state judge on Thursday in a rural Kentucky courthouse after an argument.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43, allegedly shot and killed District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, following an argument in the judge‘s chambers, according to The Associated Press (AP). A preliminary investigation revealed that Stines fired multiple gunshots at Mullins after an argument inside the courthouse.

Stines surrendered after the incident and has been charged with first-degree murder, as authorities continue to investigate the motives and details behind the confrontation, Kentucky State Police said during the press briefing. Police stated that no one else was in the chambers during the shooting, although there were people inside the building.

WATCH:

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reacted to the shooting on social media. “Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Beshear wrote on Facebook. (RELATED: Alaska Man Arrested For Threatening To Murder Six Supreme Court Justices)

The Kentucky Court of Justice also released a statement regarding the incident. “The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time,” the statement reads. “At this moment, we are not able to share further details, but we will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

