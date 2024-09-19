‘He Growled Like An Animal’: Casino Cameras Appear To Show Man’s Stabbing Rampage That Forced Cop To Open Fire

Video appeared to capture the moment a security officer shot a man in the middle of a Las Vegas casino after he allegedly stabbed two resort employees, KLAS reported Wednesday.

The alleged stabbings and officer-involved shooting happened Aug. 3 inside the Red Rocket Resort around 1 am, according to KLAS.

Footage appears to show the suspect, 25-year-old Shayne Sussman, walking down casino stairs with a knife as he nears an employee-only area. Another angle appears to show Sussman laying in wait to attack before allegedly stabbing an employee standing by a door several times.

The employee said Sussman attacked him “out of nowhere” and that “He growled like an animal. Like he was a bear or something,” court documents show. (RELATED: Bodycam Video Shows Knife-Wielding Man Rush At Cops Before Being Shot)

Sussman then allegedly stabbed another employee who told the grand jury, “He said no words. He was just yelling, like he had the devil inside him,” according to the outlet.

Hotel security, which had been beefed up due to a concert the casino hosted earlier in the night, confronted Sussman who was sitting outside a casino restaurant, KLAS reported. Police said that Sussman was holding a bloody knife and told a security officer, “My heart. My heart is racing!” according to KLAS.

“We were lucky by the grace of God and fortunate that we had this many officers on the floor due to the concert,” an officer said.

Footage appears to show Sussman lunging at the officers before running off through the casino with officers in pursuit, KLAS reported. Sussman then appears to swing around and try to slash an officer before another officer takes him down with one shot.

Court documents state Sussan allegedly tried to sell drugs to an off-duty security officer in a casino restroom earlier in the night, according to KLAS. Sussman underwent blood tests later at the hospital that showed he had alcohol and THC in his system.

Authorities charged Sussman with several offenses, including three counts of attempted murder, according to KLAS. He is currently in custody on $500,000 bail as he awaits an Oct. 15 arraignment.