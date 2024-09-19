Fmr Clinton Pollster Says Trump Must Draw ‘Clear Economic Contrast’ From Harris, Who’s Getting By On ‘Being Liked’

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn stated Thursday on Fox News that former President Donald Trump needs to draw a “clear economic contrast” with Vice President Kamala Harris as she is getting by in polls based on just “being liked.”

With the economy and inflation consistently being top concerns for voters headed to the polls in November, the latest ABC News/Ipsos survey released on Sunday shows Trump leading Harris by seven points on who voters believe can handle the issue best. While on “Special Report With Bret Baier,” Penn stated that despite the “atmospherics” being in favor of Trump, the former president hasn’t stopped the “Kamala momentum.” (RELATED: ‘I Am Typically A Democrat’: Swing-State Voter Says Biden-Harris Economy, Border Crisis Have Pushed Him To Trump Camp)

“Well look, I think the atmospherics behind the poll favor Trump. He’s generally got a good record on immigration, on economy, on crime. I think Latino voters, who are have surged to be almost 15% of the electorate, really care about bread and butter economic issues. But the campaign, I agree, hasn’t stopped the Kamala momentum,” Penn said.

“She’s getting by on just being liked, not on the basis of any policies and he’s yet to really draw a clear economic contrast with her that sticks with the voters. He could do it. The atmospherics or behind the scenes are there,” Penn continued. “People think he did a better job as president than President Biden or than she’ll do. But he just hasn’t delivered. He spends too much time on immigration, too much time on side issues and I don’t know why anybody would do a rally in New York if I were Donald Trump.”

In mid-August, Harris began to unveil her economic plans for the country, however, she received major push back from critics as they called out policies such as a federal ban for “corporate price gouging” and a $25,000 housing tax credit for first time homebuyers.

Concerns over the economy have remained strong among voters, with 77% in swing states like Pennsylvania stating the economy is poor or fair, and only 22% labeling it as excellent or good, according to a poll conducted by The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College.

