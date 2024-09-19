Entertainment

REPORT: Michael Madsen Files For Divorce, Accuses Wife Of Domestic Violence And Causing Son’s Suicide

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
“Reservoir Dogs” actor Michael Madsen reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Deanna Madsen on Wednesday, claiming she has been abusive for years.

Madsen also said he believes “her neglect, drinking and alcoholism” drove their son Hudson to take his own life, according to TMZ. Madsen is seeking a domestic violence restraining order against DeAnna for the sake of his protection, according to TMZ.

Actor Michael Madsen (R) poses with wife actress DeAnna Madsen during his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 16, 2020, in Hollywood, California. – The ceremony is the first of its kind held by the TCL Chinese Theatre since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Madsen cited “irreconcilable differences” in the legal divorce documents and went on to state that he actually separated from his estranged wife in January 2022, according to TMZ. He also reportedly included a statement with the petition, saying their problems go well beyond not seeing eye-to-eye with one another.

He alleges that DeAnna’s toxic behavior contributed to issues that he had been facing himself, describing the situation and relationship as “abusive, co-dependent, and toxic,” according to TMZ.

Festival at on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images) Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Michael Madsen is seen during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images)

Madsen also stated that he was wrongfully arrested for domestic violence in August. Police arrested Madsen on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly becoming involved in an altercation with his then-wife. Police arrived at the scene and alleged that Madsen had shoved Deanna, so they took the actor into custody. (RELATED: Nikki Bella’s Husband Arrested For Domestic Battery: REPORT)

He posted the $20,000 bond shortly after his arrest, but the charges were ultimately not filed. The Los Angeles County District Attorney said there was insufficient evidence, according to TMZ.