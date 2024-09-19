REPORT: Michael Madsen Files For Divorce, Accuses Wife Of Domestic Violence And Causing Son’s Suicide

“Reservoir Dogs” actor Michael Madsen reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Deanna Madsen on Wednesday, claiming she has been abusive for years.

Madsen also said he believes “her neglect, drinking and alcoholism” drove their son Hudson to take his own life, according to TMZ. Madsen is seeking a domestic violence restraining order against DeAnna for the sake of his protection, according to TMZ.

Madsen cited “irreconcilable differences” in the legal divorce documents and went on to state that he actually separated from his estranged wife in January 2022, according to TMZ. He also reportedly included a statement with the petition, saying their problems go well beyond not seeing eye-to-eye with one another.

He alleges that DeAnna’s toxic behavior contributed to issues that he had been facing himself, describing the situation and relationship as “abusive, co-dependent, and toxic,” according to TMZ.

Madsen also stated that he was wrongfully arrested for domestic violence in August. Police arrested Madsen on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly becoming involved in an altercation with his then-wife. Police arrived at the scene and alleged that Madsen had shoved Deanna, so they took the actor into custody. (RELATED: Nikki Bella’s Husband Arrested For Domestic Battery: REPORT)

He posted the $20,000 bond shortly after his arrest, but the charges were ultimately not filed. The Los Angeles County District Attorney said there was insufficient evidence, according to TMZ.