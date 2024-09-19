Give Me A Break! NFL Hits Derek Carr With Ridiculous $14,000 Fine For Breaking Out In A Michael Jackson Dance: REPORT

Yes … a Michael Jackson dance.

According to a report Thursday from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, the NFL has hit New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr with a $14,000 fine for a touchdown celebration that he did against the Dallas Cowboys where he broke out in a Michael Jackson dance. And not only that, but it included MJ’s famous crotch grab, which is most likely what did him in.

No other penalty was given to Carr, but still, a fine is ridiculous enough.

What’s funny about this whole situation is the fact that the NFL once had Michael Jackson performing at the Super Bowl, doing those exact same dance moves. So… What’s the problem now? (RELATED: FS1’s Chase Daniel Comes Up With The Wildest Blockbuster NFL Trade Scenario)

But let’s play devil’s advocate here for a minute: Maybe the league made the move to fine Derek Carr because of crotch-grabbers in the past. Like Marshawn Lynch, for example. Hell, my man even referred to it as his “ding-ding.”

…

Naaahhhh, I’ll stick with the NO FUN LEAGUE!