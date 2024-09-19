Former Rapper And Politician Alleges He Did Roughly 9 Years In Jail Because Diddy Framed Him

Former rapper-turned-politician Moses “Shyne” Barrow spoke out in the wake of Diddy’s arrest to claim he spent roughly nine years in jail because Diddy framed him.

Barrow recalled the infamous nightclub shooting Dec. 27, 1999, when shots reportedly rang out as Diddy and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, were inside the club. The details surrounding that day have been retold in various ways, but Barrow continues to allege that he took the heat for a crime Diddy committed.

“He pretty much sent me to prison. That is the context by which you must always describe that relationship,” Barrow told Channel 5 in his country of Belize.

“Yes, I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Barrow told Channel 5.

Barrow, whose birth name is Jamal Michael Barrow, became a politician and opposition leader in the Belize House of Representatives and one of the Belize United Democratic Party’s important members, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

He told Channel 5 the night of the shooting changed the trajectory of his life. A quarrel ensued after Combs knocked a drink from another person’s hand, moments after someone threw money toward him, according to THR. Shots reportedly broke out, resulting in injuries to three others. Barrow faced an assault charge and received a 10-year prison sentence in June 2001. He had recently sent out his debut album and was at the cusp of making it big, THR noted.

“Let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are. This was not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood,” Barrow said to Channel 5.

“This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on, and for the better interest of Belize, because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest,” he clarified to Channel 5.

Barrow made it clear that he didn’t celebrate Diddy’s recent demise.

“But do I take any joy or any satisfaction with what he is going through? Absolutely not. I am different than maybe other people — no one needs to fail for me to succeed,” Barrow said.

Barrow spoke out about Diddy earlier this year, and told reporters that seeing the music mogul’s name in the headlines “opens wounds” for him in a video from Channel 5. He reiterated his claim of innocence in the nightclub shooting. “Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy,” Barrow told reporters.

“My political enemies and detractors tried to make me into this criminal, but everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall. That was the story,” he said in the video. He took the opportunity to remind the press that one of the three victims of the shooting claimed she saw Combs fire the gun.

“I watched him,” She told The Daily Beast. “I saw him with my own eyes.” (RELATED: Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Case Has Eerie Similarity To Jeffrey Epstein: REPORT)

Diddy was arrested and is currently behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was denied bail and remains in custody as he awaits trial.