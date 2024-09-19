Secret Service Probes Musk Over Tweet He Called A ‘Joke’: REPORT

Elon Musk is being probed for a question he posed about the heightened threat to Donald Trump’s safety following a second assassination attempt on the former president, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Following the attempt on former President Trump’s life Sunday, Musk replied to a tweet questioning why so many Democrats seemingly wanted to see the former President killed. “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote in a now-deleted tweet, Bloomberg noted.

“Why they want to kill Donald Trump?” DogeDesigner posted Sunday.

Why they want to kill Donald Trump? — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 15, 2024

Bloomberg’s FOIA Files made a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to U.S. Secret Service’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division, the Office of Investigations and the Office of Protective Operations asking for any emails or documents that mention the tweet Musk deleted. The Secret Service denied the request Wednesday, the outlet reported. They said documentation regarding Musk’s tweet was “compiled for law enforcement purposes” and will not be disclosed because doing so “could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.” (RELATED: European Gov Berates Top Official For Sending Threatening Letter To Elon Musk Ahead Of Trump Interview)

Musk has defended his statement Monday as a “joke” poorly conveyed through social media.

“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X,” he wrote.

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

“Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text,” he wrote in a second post.

Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

The Secret Service “is aware of the social media post made by Musk,” agency spokesman Nate Herring told Bloomberg. “As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”