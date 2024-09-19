First Somali Immigrant To Chair Minneapolis Public Housing Agency Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud Scheme

A Somalian immigrant to the U.S. who chaired the board of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) pled guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Wednesday.

Sharmarke Issa of Edina, 40, facilitated a money laundering operation and gained millions through fake vendors for the Feeding Our Future (FOF) scam, according to prosecutors, Kare11 reported. His four co defendants have trials set for November.

Issa’s actions caused the Minnesota Department of Health and FOF sponsors to expend over $7.4 million in funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program, court documents said. (RELATED: Dem House Candidate Gives Victory Speech In Somali After Primary Victory)

Issa and the others charged ran shell companies to acquire money from the FOF operation, enabling them to purchase assets like real estate, prosecutors claimed, according to the outlet.

The Minneapolis City Council confirmed Issa to his position as chair of MPHA in 2019, making him the first East African and first person not born in the U.S. to hold the office, Insight News reported. He was also the first Somali immigrant to direct a U.S. public housing agency’s governing board.

The money laundering scheme resulted in the federal government losing $50 million, according to the Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ebert, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Issa was charged with wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in 2022, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. He established the company Minnesota’s Somali Community and managed Wacan Restaurant LLC, the DOJ noted.

He used money meant for low-income children to purchase a $700,000 house, the Sahan Journal reported, and he apparently declined to comment following his hearing Wednesday. (RELATED: Minnesota Attempts To Become ‘Sanctuary State’ Despite Illegal Alien Terrorist Apprehended In State)

Former Minneapolis official pleads guilty to stealing $3.6 million in Feeding Our Future case.



Issa also claimed he placed $341,000 from another of the accused — Haji Osman — into his bank account ostensibly as a donation, saying that it was fraud, according to the outlet. Osman has not been convicted.

Issa and the prosecution both accepted a recommended sentence ranging from two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half years imprisonment, as well as approximately $3.6 million in compensation, the Sahan Journal reported.

Issa left his post in February 2022 during a federal investigation into a building he jointly owned, which the federal government said was purchased with money intended to feed children, according to the outlet. It was tied to the scandal shortly after he filed to forfeit it, the outlet reported.

At the time, Issa told The Star Tribune his resignation was for “personal matters.”