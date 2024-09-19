Shohei Ohtani Founds 50-50 Club After Being First Player Ever To Record 50 Home Runs, 50 Stolen Bases In Single Season

LA just got a new club, and it’s looking super dope.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has officially founded the 50-50 club, doing so in the game of baseball where the highest single season mark was previously 42 home runs and 42 stolen bases. And what makes it even crazier is that this is a game that’s been around for over 100 years, yet here we are with Shohei pulling off something that’s never been seen before.

Shohei opened up his new club in spectacular fashion, doing so Thursday in a game against the Miami Marlins. In the contest, Ohtani popped home run No. 49, No. 50 and No. 51, and not just that, but he got his 50th and 51st stolen bases to also found the 51-51 club. Leading the Dodgers in a mammoth 20-4 victory, Ohtani went off hitting 6-for-6 with three home runs, two steals,, two doubles, four runs and an incredible 10 RBIs.

And it gets even better for Ohtani: This game also clinched a postseason berth for Los Angeles, which happens to be the first ever for Ohtani in his career.

Shohei even got a curtain call in the seventh inning, and on the road at that, in a day that was truly made out of dreams.

WATCH:

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT 50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

The stolen base that gave Shohei Ohtani his 50th of the season! He has been successful on his last 27 stolen base attempts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rsSHCsG27L — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

We didn’t have to wait long for the next one. 51 stolen bases for Shohei! pic.twitter.com/PmuaDK2XRX — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

SHOHEI OHTANI LEAVES THE YARD 🚀

49TH HOME RUN 🤯

ONE HOME RUN AWAY FROM HISTORY 😮 pic.twitter.com/HYYA1XisR8 — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

6-FOR-6

THREE HOME RUNS

10 RUNS BATTED IN SHOHEI OHTANI HAVE MERCY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VMJp9OqgjZ — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

With enough time, I have to ask: Is Shohei Ohtani opening up the 60/60 club too?