‘I Am Typically A Democrat’: Swing-State Voter Says Biden-Harris Economy, Border Crisis Have Pushed Him To Trump Camp

A long-time Democratic voter in Michigan told a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter he would be voting for former President Donald Trump, citing the economy and the border.

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 1.7% lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup in Michigan according to RealClearPolling’s average of polls in the swing state, with her lead extending to 1.8% when independent candidate Cornel West, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver are included in surveys. The voter, Tommy Simpkins, pointed to higher prices on everything from gasoline to subs from Subway. (RELATED: Teamster Says Union’s Leadership Is Totally Ignoring Overwhelming Support For Trump Among Rank-And-File)

“I’m going to vote for Donald Trump this year. I am typically a Democrat, I voted Democrat every year until Trump ran for office this year and in the past, I voted for Trump,” Simpkins told the reporter. “The reasons have been economical primarily. Three and a half years ago, I made more money, I paid less taxes, gas prices were cheaper. Now, everything has tripled, including grocery prices.”

WATCH:



“I can go to Subway to get a seven-dollar sandwich, I had six inches now, it used to be half that price, three dollars,” Simpkins continued. “So, everything’s doubled. My grocery prices doubled.”

Since President Joe Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, prices rose by 20%, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached a recent high of 9% in June 2022, with some economic experts blaming spending programs like the American Rescue Plan for the increased inflation. Simpkins also expressed concern about immigration.

“I’m concerned about the border,” Simpkins added, “We’ve let millions of people in, lot of criminals, et cetera. The border needs to be shut down to where we only bring in those individuals that go through the legal process.”

The Border Patrol encountered over 7 million illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Get It’: Mika Brzezinski Just Doesn’t Get Why Undecided Voters Would Consider Trump)

Harris currently leads Trump nationally by 1.9% in the RealClearPolling average of polls from Sept. 3 to 18, with her lead increasing to 2.1% when Green Party candidate Stein, West and Oliver are included in surveys.

