REPORT: 64-Year-Old Woman Holds Off Deadly Python For Hours Before Police Arrive

A 64-year-old Thai woman was rescued by police after struggling with a deadly python in her kitchen in Bangkok for two hours, CBS News reported Thursday.

Arom Arunroj, the survivor of the python attack, told a Thai news outlet that she was about to wash off her evening dishes when she sat down and was bit by the snake, CBS News reported.

“When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me,” she said. The 13-to-16-foot-long python squeezed itself around the woman’s torso and managed to get Arunroj down to the floor. “I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn’t release me,” she said. “It only tightened.” (RELATED: Python Swallowed Woman Up To Her Shoulders In Lethal Attack, Authorities Say)

After opening her kitchen door, the elderly woman cried for help as she struggled with the snake until a neighbor heard her an hour and a half into the ordeal while walking by and phoned the police. Anusorn Wongmalee, the responding police officer, told The Associated Press (AP) that when he arrived at the scene the woman was exhausted and pale. Wongmalee observed that Arunroj still had a snake coiled around her.

Wongmalee and animal control officers used a crowbar to pry the snake off of the woman by hitting the animal on its head repeatedly. The python managed to escape capture by officials. Arunroj was treated for several bites from the incident. Pythons are not venomous snakes, but they kill their prey by squeezing them to death. They tend to hunt animals like rats, pigs, deer, dogs, and cats. The snakes tend to avoid trying to tangle with humans.

Still python attacks on humans, while rare, can kill people. An Indonesian search party found the remains of a 54-year-old grandmother inside a python that allegedly swallowed her whole back on Oct. 24, 2022. A similar incident occurred with a 45-year-old woman in Indonesia in June 2024. “They [the search party] agreed to cut open the python’s stomach. As soon as they did, Farida’s [the missing woman’s] head was immediately visible,” village elder Suardi Rosi told the press.