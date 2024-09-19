Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force Reveals When They Will Hold First Hearing

The congressional task force established to investigate the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is set to hold its inaugural hearing on Sept.26.

The hearing will focus on the role and perceived shortcomings of the Secret Service’s reliance on state and local law enforcement in their protective duties, according to Politico. The task force investigating the July attack on Trump is accelerating its efforts, demanding extensive documentation and conducting numerous interviews as it prepares to confirm witnesses.

After a unanimous House vote established the task force to probe the July 13 assassination attempt, a subsequent assassination attempt on Sunday has prompted lawmakers to expand its mandate to include the new threat, the outlet reported. During a recent briefing by the Secret Service, task force members lauded the agency’s response to the recent incident, and maintained a continued trust in their capabilities despite the severe challenges posed by these threats.

Trump assassination attempt task force to hold first hearing https://t.co/yq9h6hqyVK — POLITICO (@politico) September 19, 2024

The task force faces a mid-December deadline to produce a comprehensive report and propose legislative measures aimed at preventing future incidents and strengthening security protocols for protected individuals, according to Politico. (RELATED: ‘I Have No Faith’: House Speaker Mike Johnson Demands ‘Accountability’ After Second Trump Assassination Attempt)

Acting director of the Secret Service, announced plans on Monday to overhaul the agency in response to the second attempted assassination of Trump. Rowe stated that the agency must revamp its methodologies due to the persistently high threat level.

A whistleblower alleged in August that Rowe cut resources for the Counter Surveillance Division, which conducts advanced threat assessments at venues. Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley detailed these claims in a letter to Rowe, also accusing Rowe of retaliating against agents who voiced security concerns prior to the Trump Pennsylvania rally.

