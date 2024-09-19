‘Dangerous Job’: Trump Describes Moment He Escaped Second Assassination Attempt

Republican nominee Donald Trump described the moment Wednesday the Secret Service saved him from a second assassination attempt on his life.

The Secret Service arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh after they witnessed the barrel of his AK-47-style weapon aimed at the former president in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on Fox News’ “Gutfeld” that a female agent snapped photos of Routh’s license plate before he escaped the golf course, allowing agents to later arrest him in a high speed chase down the highway.

“It was really great work again by Secret Service,” Trump said. “And a woman who saw somebody running and running for the car because he was caught and the Secret Service agents started shooting at him, didn’t do any talking, said just that’s a barrel of a gun, and started shooting. So this man is running to the car, and a woman … she sees somebody running and she didn’t like the way she looked, he looked very suspicious and took the car and parked right behind his and started taking pictures of the license plate. Who would do that? And then sent the pictures to the Sheriff of Palm Beach County and sent the pictures to the sheriffs office — they got him in a high speed chase down the highway.”

“But who would do that? I mean, they said out of a thousand incidents would that ever happen, and they said very rarely a thing like that. So she’s very much of a heroine,” he continued.

WATCH:

The former president said the presidency is “the most dangerous profession” in existence, adding that it is always a “consequential president” who gets shot at.

“Being president is a very dangerous job. Because with a race car driver, that’s a dangerous job. It’s like, one tenth of one percent die. With a bull rider, I think bull riding looks a little scary, a bit more than that die. With a president, what is it, 6% or 7%? It’s the most dangerous profession there is,” Trump said.

He further credited God for saving his life in both of the attempted assassinations in Butler, Pennsylvania, and at the golf course. (RELATED: Peter Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank If White House Rhetoric Is Partly Responsible For Second Trump Assassination Attempt)

“I do think more about God,” Trump said. “Butler was really the greatest of all miracles. If I’m not looking over there, a full turn, and I mean exactly 90 degrees, I wouldn’t be here right now, and your ratings would be a little bit lower perhaps.”

Trump has repeatedly credited a chart showing statistics on illegal immigration for saving his life in Butler on July 13. A bullet hit the upper portion of his right ear, and killed 50-year-old Corey Comperatore as he shielded his daughters from the shooting.

The former president further revealed that he showed Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld his wounded ear at the Republican National Convention.

“I sat in a low chair, but you know what? But you know what, it was true. I took the bandages off very carefully and I showed him, he said ‘that’s nasty. That was nasty,'” Trump added.

