‘Nobody Gave Me Sh*t’: Trump Supporter Debunks CNN Reporter’s Rosy Portrayal Of Biden-Harris Economy In 14 Seconds

A supporter of Republican nominee Donald Trump debunked CNN reporter Elle Reeve’s attempt to tell him he is succeeding in President Joe Biden’s economy on Wednesday.

The supporter, Joe Harner, said at a Trump boat parade that he considers the economy and inflation to be the most important issues ahead of the 2024 election. Reeve suggested the Trump supporter is not struggling economically under the Biden-Harris administration because he owns a boat.

“Let me maybe ask a slightly impolite question. But if you can afford a boat, you’re not hurting so bad, right? Because boats cost a lot of money and require a lot of upkeep,” Reeve asked.

“Listen, nobody gave me shit,” Harner said. “I earned everything that I’ve got. I’m retired military, retired power plant. And I am successful and retired with boats, jet skis because I did it right. And everyone has that chance, whether they choose or not, that’s up to them.”

The reporter then attempted to argue that Harner does not struggle to pay for groceries in the way that others do, arguing that it is interesting for well-off people to be concerned about the economy. (RELATED: ‘Feels Like It Flowed From A Poll’: David Axelrod Says Kamala Harris Need To Avoid ‘Meandering’ Answers On Economy)

“Because I want my money to go further, I want inflation to go down, I want interest rates to go back down. I want all that. But that covers everyone in the economy, not just me, not just the poor, not just the rich. It covers everybody,” Harner said.

The majority of polls have shown Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris on the economy, which is a top issue for most voters. A New York Times/Siena College poll from Sept. 8 found Trump holding a 13-point advantage, 55% to 42%, against Harris on the economy, where 21% of the 1,374 voters in the survey said is their top issue.

A CNN flash poll from Sept. 11 found Trump leading Harris 55% to 35% on the economy among viewers of the Sept. 10 debate.

Harris reportedly planned to distance herself from Biden’s unpopularity on the economy and inflation, according to an Axios report from Aug. 14. Trump accused Harris of copying his proposed plan to eliminate taxes on tips earned by service workers, as the vice president announced this plan two months after the former president laid out the same proposal.

