Victor Davis Hanson Warns Only Two Things Can Stop Assassination Attempts Against Trump

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson warned Thursday on his podcast that only the Biden-Harris administration and the Secret Service can prevent further assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was allegedly able to wait 12 hours on the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in his attempt to allegedly take the former president’s life. While on “The Victor Davis Hanson Show,” the senior fellow stated that, while he doesn’t believe either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are capable of his suggestion, he believes they need to condemn comparing Trump to “mass murderers in history,” like Hitler.

“It’s going to continue till either one of two things happen. The president of the United States, and I don’t think he’s capable of it, or the vice president — and she’s definitely not capable of it — say, ‘Let us not compare one another to mass murderers in history,'” Hanson said.

“Adolf Hilter created the final solution that liquidated 6 million and started a war that killed 70 million, and neither me nor my opponent has anything to do with that or resembles that,” Hanson continued. “It’s impossible that any person who is sane could compare either me or him to that.'”

In December 2023, Harris told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that people have “rightly” compared Trump’s comments to Hitler, stating his “language” has been “to divide us.” Trump has since called out Biden and Harris’ “rhetoric” as the fuel behind the attacks against him, according to Fox News Digital.

Hanson continued to state the Secret Service would need to warn any other potential suspect that the agency is going to become “so proactive you won’t know what hit you.” (RELATED: Liberal Media Suggests Trump Was Asking For It After Second Failed Assassination Attempt)

“Until that happens, it’s going to continue — [these] attempts on Trump’s life. And then the other half of the equation: somebody in the Secret Service — somebody, I don’t know who’s running it now. I guess they’re short a thousand employees,” Hanson said.

“Somebody’s going to say, ‘If I were you, I would not even think of shooting at either of the major candidates, or the president, or the vice president. Cause we are going to be so proactive you won’t know what hit you.’ Go ahead and say that, just like Chuck Schumer said. Until you do that, you’re going to have more of these crazy guys like Routh,” Hanson said.

The second assassination attempt against Trump comes on the heels of another attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was able to fire multiple rounds at the former president and his supporters on July 13 at a rally in Pennsylvania. Following the incident, the Secret Service immediately faced backlash as Crooks had been spotted multiple times throughout the event by witnesses and local officials.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.