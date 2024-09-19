Video Shows Apparent Robbers Crash Through Ceiling During $150,000 Heist

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) released CCTV footage appearing to show two men breaking into Atlanta Check Cashiers, according to Fox 5.

The business was robbed on Sept. 3, authorities said, the outlet reported. Both suspects remain at large.

The video appears to show the suspects entering the business through the ceiling and surprising a female employee. The woman can be seen falling to the ground as the first suspect appears to approach her and reach out with a hand. The second suspect appears to drop down from the ceiling and approach. He then appears to take a bag from here and search through it.

In the next clip, the two suspects then appear to force the employee into a back room where they instruct her to unlock a safe with money inside. One of the suspects appears to place the money into a bag. The suspects then appear to leave the business through a back door with the money .(RELATED: Video Appears To Show Ceiling Panel Fall Off Aircraft During Landing)

“The reporting party advised that the two suspects were able to gain access to several cash drawers and a safe, all of which yielded approximately US$150,000 in cash,” the APD said, according to CTV News.

A video released in August appeared to show two robbers attempting to break into a jewelry store in Sacramento, California, according to KCRA 3. The daytime incident reportedly caused property damage but not goods were taken.

“I was just kind of shocked. You know, it’s pretty brazen to do something like that at noon and it’s just really upsetting to put everybody in that kind of a jeopardy,” local business owner Mark Sarale told the outlet.