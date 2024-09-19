‘Oh My Lanta!’: Couple Makes Gruesome Discovery On Livestream After Man Allegedly Shot Five Motorists

A YouTuber couple discovered a body believed by authorities to be Joseph Couch, the suspect in a Kentucky highway shooting earlier this month, during a livestream Wednesday.

The remains, found in the woods near Interstate 75, matched the description of Couch, 32, based on the clothes he was wearing, said Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner Phillip Burnett, according to WLWT5. Authorities are awaiting official identification from the medical examiner.

Fred and Sheila McCoy, a couple behind the YouTube channel “Hatfield McCoy Museum Adventures,” were livestreaming their search when they stumbled upon the body while following vultures and a strong odor.

“Oh! Found him! Here he is!” he shouts near the end of the roughly half-hour video.

“You found him? Oh my lanta! I’m coming,” Sheila can be heard responding. “Oh my lanta! You found him?”

The uploaded video has the remains blurred out. Officers quickly intervene to stop further filming.

“We’re very confident that this brings the closure in the search of Joseph Couch. But again I want to reiterate the partnership that we have with everybody here … This was collaborative effort to bring this to a successful conclusion,” Burnett said at a press conference. “But the main thing that is very good tonight is that the people of Laurel County can rest much easier now that this manhunt has been concluded.”

Couch had been at large since the Sept. 7 shooting on I-75, where five motorists were wounded in what investigators described as a planned attack, WLWT5 reported. Officers had been unable to locate the suspect during their search of the Daniel Boone National Forest. (RELATED: Suspect At Large After Shooting 5 People On Major Highway In Kentucky)

The McCoys will receive a $25,000 reward for their discovery, with $15,000 coming from Laurel County Crimestoppers and $10,000 from an individual donor, the outlet reported.

Police found an SUV in Couch’s name and a rifle near where he allegedly shot five people, according to the New York Post. Police are still investigating the motive, but ruled out road rage, according to the sheriff, WLWT5 reported. Neighbors had previously alleged erratic behavior from Couch, describing him as mentally unstable, according to the New York Post.