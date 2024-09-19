Zach Bryan Deletes Account, Apologizes After ‘Drunkenly’ Tweeting About Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan deleted his entire Twitter account shortly after “drunkenly” sharing a negative post about Taylor Swift.

The famous country star took a jab at Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, then later apologized.

He wrote, “eagles > chiefs” in reference to the NFL team Kelce plays for. He then unearthed an old feud by including “Kanye > Taylor.”

“Who’s with me” he asked his fans before realizing the depths of his mistake. Swift’s fans immediately protested the message, prompting Bryan to delete his entire Twitter account.

Bryan tried to explain his way through the sticky situation with a meek apology shared on Instagram.

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night,” the country star wrote alongside a screenshot of Taylor and Post Malone’s song “Fortnight.”

“I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong,” he continued.

“I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her,” Bryan said.

The 28-year-old humbly declared, “Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down,” before signing off by saying, “Love you guys and I’m trying my best!”

Clearly aware of the magnitude of lashing out against the likes of Swift, Bryan added a screenshot of Swift’s song, “The Albatross,” and explained to fans that he has “been going through a hard time” and was “projecting” when he wrote about Swift.

“It just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor.”

“I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music,” Bryan wrote.

Clearly guilt-ridden, a third-post soon followed. (RELATED: Internet Abuzz As Taylor Swift Video Goes Viral. We Should Just Give The Poor Woman A Break)

“I never want people to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever, that’s why I’m saying all this,” Bryan said.

The country music star had some sound advice for fans amid his blunder.

“Don’t drink and tweet!” he said.