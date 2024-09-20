‘Ought To Concern Everyone’: Atty Tells Megyn Kelly How Due Process Was ‘Shut Down’ During Walz’s ‘Trans Refuge Bill’

Family attorney Bob Roby warned Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly on Friday that Minnesota voters should be concerned over the state’s “shut down” of due process following his experience in attempting to fight against Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s “Trans Refuge Bill.”

In April 2023 Walz, notably Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, signed a bill which allowed his state to determine custody if a child is denied access to sex-change procedures. During an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly questioned the family attorney on the law, noting how he was planning to testify against it at the time.

“What happened Bob? Because you — this came down. This was passed narrowly on a party line vote and then signed into law over, you know, a very sharply divided, even in Minnesota which is a blue state, by Governor Tim Walz. But so you were going to testify — you’re a lifelong family attorney and from what I understand not some ‘died in the wool’ conservative. You were going to testify against this law. Tell us what happened,” Kelly said.

“Yeah I mean I do a lot of neutral work in this area. I’ve been doing juvenile court cases, adoptions, contested adoptions. You know this is not this is not a party issue. But I came down — some people alerted me to this and they said they’re going to try to pass this legislation. Would you come down and just talk about what you know,” Roby responded.

Roby continued to state that he had looked into other studies and background conducted, coming to the conclusion that the policy behind the law “was insane.” The family attorney stated he went down to the Judiciary Committee to push back against the legislation, however, he was turned away with Democrats in charge of the committee refusing to allow anyone from the public to testify. (RELATED: Feds Dump Millions In One Latin American Country To Fund Sex Changes, LGBT Activism)

WATCH:

“I went down and I sat there and the committee, which was controlled by Democrats, refused to allow anyone to testify including me that were you know from the general public. They had the author of the bill and a doctor who was in a position to benefit from this bill were the only ones allowed to speak in the committee. I made the trip down to Saint Paul for nothing apparently that day,” Roby said.

“But that’s a kind of control — now if this issue got before a judge, the judge certainly wouldn’t say, ‘Well I’m only going to hear from people on one side.’ And so what’s happening down at the Saint Paul legislature in Minnesota is that any kind of notion of due process or full review of issues is being shut down and that ought to concern everyone in Minnesota,” Roby said. “We don’t have a good process for discussing these issues at the capital and this is what the result is.”

In addition to the “Trans Refuge Bill,” Walz’ administration in March 2023 pushed out an executive order, instructing Minnesota’s Department of Human Services (DHS) to guarantee “up-to-date, so-called medically necessary gender affirming treatments are covered” and then reimbursed by the Democratic state’s health care program.

Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee Chair Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

