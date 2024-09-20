Black Undecided Swing-State Voter Panel Overwhelmingly Says ‘Economy Was Better Under Trump’

Black undecided voters on a Thursday panel in Georgia overwhelmingly agreed that former President Donald Trump’s economy was superior to the market during the Biden-Harris administration.

After Trump’s Sept. 10 debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, the former president led her 55% to 35% on who viewers believed would be greater for the economy, according to a CNN flash poll. Seven out of eight of the voters on the Cobb County panel raised their hands when DailyMail.com’s pollster J.L. Partners’ James Johnson asked if they believed the “economy was better under Trump.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“He still has a business mindset, I think that lended somewhat and I think, yes, the trickle down, whatever previous stuff, and I think he just handles certain things a little better,” a 29-year-old named Bryanna who voted for Trump in 2020 and is leaning toward casting a ballot for him again said.

“He provided more jobs, more opportunities, stimulus. Even though he didn’t have any experience in politics, but he came in and did a much better job,” a 54-year-old named Leonard who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 and anticipates casting a ballot for Harris in 2024 said. “If you look at the statistics now, we’re far worse now than we were before.”

Leonard added, “Everything is worse now with Biden and Harris,” according to the Daily Mail’s coverage of the panel.

Over 50% of voters believe Trump would handle the economy better, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published Thursday. Trump currently has support from 15% of black voters, according to the poll

Moreover, a 64-year-old voter named Hayward who also voted for Biden in 2020 and currently favors Harris said, “Even though Trump didn’t make all the right choices, the economy just worked better under him. I think it was the overall business mindset that helped,” according to the Daily Mail’s report.

Trump is currently leading Harris in Georgia by 1.7%, according to the RealClearPolling average.

Black male voters in Georgia told Sky News in a August video they back Trump because they believe his bold personality, business acumen and economic track record as president make him an appealing candidate.

“Some people don’t like it, but I think he a smart businessman,” one voter said. “Some want to call him an a-hole but I think he an excellent a-hole.”

