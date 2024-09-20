Former Youth Basketball Coach Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Offering To Buy Children From Parents

Police arrested a former Boys and Girls Club youth basketball coach in Florida on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing children, authorities said.

Carl Philip Lombardo is accused of multiple crimes against children, including Human Trafficking of a Child for Commercial Sexual Activity, Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Victim less than 12 Years of Age, and Possession of Child Pornography, among other charges, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

Deputies said they responded to an August 31 report that Lombardo, 58, allegedly did not bring a 15-year-old victim back to his parents after an apparent sleepover at his house. (RELATED: LA Elementary School Coach Charged After Allegedly Molesting At Least 6 Kids: REPORT)

Lombardo allegedly responded to parents’ questions about the 15-year-old by sending them a video of the child apparently writing a note asking if he could stay with Lombardo, according to the sheriff’s office.

When it was discovered that Lombardo had forced the victim to write the note and record the film, the parents told Lombardo they were going to call the cops, authorities said.

Lombardo allegedly told the parents he wasn’t worried because he had a clean reputation working for local schools, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, the child was returned to his parents, but several other children came forward and revealed that Lombardo had molested and taken nude photos of them, authorities said.

Authorities confiscated two of Lombardo’s cell phones, discovering photos depicting sexual abuse and other images of the suspect cuddling with minors, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives determined that the suspect “used his former position as juvenile victims’ Boys and Girls Club basketball coach to build trust and gain access to the children. He developed a pattern of keeping the children at his home for multiple day stays, during which he molested two of the juvenile victims, exposed himself to the children, and photographed them inappropriately.”

In addition, investigators said that Lombardo admitted that he offered to pay the children’s parents $5,000 to keep them, the sheriff’s office reported.

As of Friday, Lombardo is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.