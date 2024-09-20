Elon Musk Makes His Largest Known Political Donation Ever To Boost House Republicans

The National Republican Congressional Committee reported in a Friday filing with the Federal Election Commission that Elon Musk increased his political contributions in August with his largest-known donation to date, Politico reported.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) reported a contribution of $289,100 from Musk, aimed at bolstering the Republican efforts to maintain their majority in the House, according to Politico. This donation was funneled through a joint fundraising committee associated with Republican California Rep. Ken Calvert, earmarked primarily for the NRCC’s convention and headquarters activities.

Historically, Musk has donated to both Democratic and Republican initiatives, though never in such substantial amounts, Politico reported. However, Musk publicly expressed his support for former President Donald Trump in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump and Musk previously held an event where they engaged in a two-hour dialogue that attracted millions of listeners. The former president has also spoken highly of Musk, referring to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as a “brilliant person” during an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast.

This super PAC has recently seen a leadership turnover that plays a pivotal role in mobilizing voter turnout and has started to influence competitive House races nationwide, Politico reported. Although the disclosed $289,100 to the NRCC is substantial, it is expected that Musk may have contributed even more to America PAC. (RELATED: Trump Announces Elon Musk’s Role In Possible Future Administration)

Given that super PACs can receive unlimited funds from individuals, further details about Musk’s total contributions will likely emerge when America PAC reports its financials for the third quarter on October 15, Politico stated. Amplifying his political activities, Musk has also brought on Chris Young, a veteran Republican strategist, according to The New York Times.

Despite these donations from Musk, the NRCC’s total fundraising in August amounted to $9.7 million, significantly trailing the $22.2 million raised by its Democratic counterpart, according to Politico.

NRCC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

