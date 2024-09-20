8 Firefighters Suffer Serious Injuries, But They Weren’t From The Massive Fire They Were Battling

A firetruck in California rolled over on a freeway Thursday night, injuring eight firefighters who were coming back from battling a wildfire, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the Orange County hand-crew truck struck a guard rail and flipped over after apparently swerving to avoid a ladder that was lying in the middle of the freeway, according to ABC7.

Seven of the eight firefighters injured were transported to the hospital by ambulance and one by helicopter, Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said. The crash seriously injured six of the firefighters. (RELATED: Video Shows Fire Truck Swerve To Avoid Car, Slam Into Building)

A rollover crash on an Orange County freeway left eight firefighters hospitalized.

Details: https://t.co/GVWs5oDQwB pic.twitter.com/GXac7xZW1n — KTLA (@KTLA) September 20, 2024

Fennessy said the firefighters were on their way back from a 12-hour shift battling the 23,000-acre Airport Fire around 7 pm when the accident happened.

“One of our hand crews, Crew 1, the Santiago crew, was finishing up their 12-hour shift … They were involved in a solo vehicle rollover accident,” Fennessy told reporters during a news conference. “You can only imagine how traumatic it is for their brother and sister firefighters to see them injured like that on the freeway.”

Hand crews generally work long hours in hazardous conditions, including steep terrain and extreme temperatures, according to the OCFA website.

Their duties fighting fires include “direct and indirect line constructions, falling operations, firing operations, mop-up, and fire suppression repair,” the website states.

“These are the toughest things to have to deal with. It breaks my heart,” Fennesy said. “I know my team and all the rest of the firefighters in the OCFA and throughout the region and the country … are praying for our members. We just ask that anybody that’s listening to this, please do keep our firefighters in thoughts and prayers.”