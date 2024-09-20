Former Dem Fundraisers Call Harris’ Oprah Interview ‘Out Of Touch,’ ‘Patronizing’

Former Democratic fundraisers on Friday voiced frustration and disappointment With Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it “out of touch” and “patronizing.”

Former Democrat fundraiser Evan Barker and former Obama fundraiser Allison Huynh appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” and pointed out the growing concerns within certain factions of the Democratic Party about the administration’s messaging and connection to working-class Americans. The interview, intended to bolster Harris’ image ahead of the election, instead seemed to strike a sour note as critics argued that Winfrey inadvertently highlighted the very disconnect they believe Harris and the Biden administration have struggled to overcome.

“I mean, it just felt like Oprah was lecturing working class people who are struggling. She has no idea what it’s like to not be able to afford groceries,” Barker told Laura Ingraham. “She has no idea what it’s like to go to the gas station and struggle to fill up her car. She’s not affected by the economy right now. And so it just felt extremely out of touch.”

WATCH:

The interview also touched on Harris‘ portrayal by Winfrey as a self-made success.

“Did anyone catch how Oprah basically made fun of people who work at McDonald’s? Did anyone catch that part of her intro? She said that Kamala Harris, who worked at McDonald’s and told everybody else that currently works at McDonald’s, all of the working class people, that there was hope for them yet,” Barker said. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Says Point-Blank That An Intruder In Her Home Is ‘Getting Shot’)

“So I just found the entire- programming to be incredibly patronizing. It was a cringe fest. It’s just everything that is emblematic of the Democratic Party and how out of touch they are right now with just regular people that are struggling.”

This sentiment echoes recent concerns voiced by Barker in an op-ed she penned on Tuesday where she criticized the administration for failing to grasp the economic realities of everyday Americans. Barker noted that the party’s pivot toward wealthy elites has alienated many former Democrats, driving them away as the party now seems to prioritize its financiers over its traditional union base.

Corporate media outlets released enthusiastic reports on Harris’ “Unite for America Rally” in Michigan, which Winfrey hosted, despite her meandering responses at the Thursday event. Their headlines emphasized the rally’s “emotional” atmosphere, where Harris gave winding replies to questions about the border crisis, cost of living and during her closing remarks prompted by Winfrey about her message to Americans as the election nears.

