Georgia Election Board Passes New Voting Rule Requires Counties To Hand-Count Ballots

The Georgia State Election Board voted Friday 3-2 to require all state counties to hand-count the number of ballots cast at polling places on Election Day.

All three board members who cast their vote in favor of the proposition were previously praised by former President Donald Trump back in August, according to The Associated Press. One Republican and Democrat voted against the measure.

The vote was heralded by many Republicans.

GREAT NEWS! GA State Election Board passes 3-2 resolution 181-1-12-.12 HAND COUNT at precinct level to ensure the totals match with the machines This is a HUGE win and was opposed by the Fake News, the Left, and Raffensperger

“YES!!! Way to go GA State Election Board!! Thank you for taking every step to fight for election integrity!!” Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted.

Board Chairman John Fervier stated in the video his objection to the proposition.

“We will be going against the advice of our legal counsel by voting in the affirmative,” he said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Introduce Legislation To Reaffirm The House’s Commitment To Ensuring Secure Elections)

Fervier was referring to the office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s statement that such a rule was “not tethered to any statute — and are, therefore, likely the precise type of impermissible legislation that agencies cannot do” and that it might be too close to the 2024 election to make changes, CNN reported.

“Before we vote by voice, my discussion is that Mr. Chairman I have to point out that every time you make a statement that this could be against the law, you are welcoming lawsuits. Lawsuits that will be dismissed…I just read in our code what we can and can’t do. Undisputed,” Janelle King, another Republican member of the Georgia State Election Board, said in the video.

King had earlier pointed out that according to the code the board had authority to make Georgia election rules uniform. She observed that since counties previously differed in whether to count paper ballots or not, the board had authority to make one rule for all counties to follow without breaking any statues.

“I will not correct your comments,” Fervier responded to King’s objection to his statements in the video.

“Everyone that I have heard from personally is against it [the rule change],” the sole Democrat on the board, Sara Tindall, said, CNN reported. “Put simply…this is some bullshit,” Bryce Berry, Democratic candidate for state house district 56, tweeted.

Saira Draper, a Democratic member of the state legislature and election lawyer from DeKalb County, criticized the vote as leading her to “question whether members of this board are operating in good faith,” The Washington Post reported. “Putting 11, maybe 12 new rules into play days before Election Day is a grift. We are setting up our counties to fail. Why do we know they are going to fail? Because they are telling you that.”