Pop Star Makes Startling Admission About Obsessive Habit And I’m Worried For The Younger Generations

Singer and former “Dance Moms” star JoJo Siwa admitted to being absolutely obsessed with social media, which is even more worrisome for her young fans.

A segment from the documentary “Child Star” showed a discussion between Siwa and Demi Lovato, and Siwa explained how addicted she was to her social media status, according to People. She admitted that she was “addicted to numbers” by the age of 13, and constantly obsessed over ‘likes’ and ‘views.’ This is deeply concerning for any young person, but then she went on to make another startling confession — she reportedly said she posts over 300 Snapchats a day, capturing every detail of how her daily routine unfolds.

Like her or hate her, this is a public, 21-year-old figure that many young girls look up to and idolize, and she has a greater responsibility to her fans. Is this really the message she should be sending?

“I would see my YouTube channel and I would see how many views I got and I would see how much money it made — six digits a month, easily — and I would see how many subscribers I gained and then I wanted to beat it and then I wanted to beat it and then I wouldn’t beat it and I would go crazy,” she said elsewhere in the documentary, according to People.

Her millions of followers are watching her every move, and it’s hard to imagine that this is something they may now perceive as being “cool.” Even worse, young, impressionable minds might actually think this behavior is normal. She’s shaping the future generation’s relationship with social media and affecting the perception of their sense of self, none of which is happening in a healthy way.

Siwa addressed her nonstop Snapchat use by admitting that she posts “on a very extreme level,” People reported, but I don’t think that actually means she plans to do anything about it. For many young girls that turn to Siwa for social cues, the damage has already been done.

“It’s nuts. It’s so much work and my whole day is filmed — everything I eat is filmed, every song I sing in the car is filmed,” she said about her intense focus on the social media statistics that seem to define her, according to People.

“Everything I do gets picked apart. Everything I do gets talked about. There’s nothing left for me at the end of the day,” she said in the documentary, according to People. (RELATED: JoJo Siwa’s 21st Birthday Was The Most Cringey, Unbearable Drunkfest)

If there are any young girls reading this — read that last part again.

In a world full of stars, Siwa’s isn’t shining. We can do better than this.