Kamala Harris Says Point-Blank That An Intruder In Her Home Is ‘Getting Shot’

Vice President Kamala Harris said a home intruder on her property will get shot with her firearm during a Thursday night interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harris revealed that she and her running mate, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are gun owners during the Sept. 10 debate against Republican nominee Donald Trump. She warned Winfrey, in a seemingly joking manner, that she will shoot a home intruder during a “United for America” interview.

“I’m a gun owner, Tim Walz is a gun owner,” Harris said. “And if somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Probably shouldn’t have said that. But, my staff will deal with that later.”

WATCH:



During the debate, Harris attempted to refute Trump’s claims that she intends to take guns away from law-abiding Americans by pointing to her own gun ownership. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Praises Australian Gun Ban After Maine Shooting)

“Tim Walz and I are gun owners; we are not taking anybody’s guns away. So, stop with the lies,” the vice president told Trump.

The vice president has continued to support a ban on so-called assault weapons and to require universal background checks for all firearm purchases. Harris also clarified on Tuesday that she wants universal background checks for all handgun purchases as well during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

The vice president once called for mandatory gun buyback programs for “assault weapons” in 2019 when she ran in the 2020 presidential race. She also told MSNBC’s Craig Melvin in October 2019 that she may confiscate “as many as 10 million guns.”

