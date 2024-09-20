‘I Know This Looks Really Bad’: Deputy Arrested After Fatally Shooting Girlfriend While Cleaning Guns, Officials Say

A Florida deputy was arrested Thursday after accidentally shooting his girlfriend while cleaning guns, officials said.

The Ocala Police Department (OPD) were alerted to a reported shooting in Ocala, Florida, just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

“The call came from Leslie Boileau, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy, who informed dispatch that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend,” police said.

Responding officers allegedly discovered a victim with “a fatal gunshot wound to her forehead.” Officials found a 9mm handgun on the female’s lap and also found a rifle on-scene, according to the OPD.

“Boileau stated that the incident occurred while he and the victim were handling and dry-firing the firearms, and described the shooting as accidental,” the press release read.

Boileau told authorities he and his girlfriend had come home from eating and began cleaning their firearms, authorities said. While he was “demonstrating the use of a rifle, Boileau accidentally discharged a loaded round, causing the fatal incident,” according to the OPD.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Boileau’s residence, “corroborating his account with physical evidence found at the scene,” officials said. (RELATED: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspected Of Being Member Of Motorcycle Gang Arrested)

“I know this looks really bad,” Boileau told officers after initial questioning, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by ClickOrlando.

“I told her I did not want this to happen,” he allegedly said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” OPD Police Chief Mike Balken said in the press release. “The Ocala Police Department is working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served.”

Boileau was charged with manslaughter following the fatal shooting.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told ClickOrlando that Boileau was “immediately terminated” after the incident, ending an eight-year-long career as a sheriff’s deputy.