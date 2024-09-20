Liberal Gun Ownership Rising, Report Shows

More liberals appear to be purchasing firearms in response to growing concerns over personal safety and political unrest, according to a Thursday report.

Gun ownership among Democrats or Democrat-leaning individuals rose to 29 percent in 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal, a significant increase from 22 percent in 2010.

Despite the surge, many liberal gun owners remain uncomfortable associating with traditional gun groups like the NRA due to firearms being taboo among their side of the political isle. Some new liberal firearm owners say they don’t tell their friends — or even relatives.

“We have to have harbors and havens,” said Randy Miyan, who runs Liberal Gun Owners, a 5,000-member group. Tom Nguyen, founder of L.A. Progressive Shooters, created a space for progressives to learn about firearms outside of the “hyperaggressive, male-dominated, toxic gun world.”

Michael Ciemnoczolowski, a lifelong Democrat from Iowa City, purchased his first firearm in 2024. He cited growing apprehension about street crime and potential violence from armed “right-wing extremists” as reasons behind his decision.

“Domestic politics have grown increasingly acrimonious,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Historically, conservative men have been the face of gun culture. 55 percent of Republicans had a gun in their home in 2020, according to a NORC survey.

A 2023 survey conducted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions found that 11% of Americans had purchased a gun since 2020.

Among Democratic buyers, more than half were first-time owners.

Jewish gun owners cite concerns about hate crimes and violence from people who are pro-Palestinians as reasons they own guns, while Black voters say they are concerned about crime in general and untrustworthy of police, Jennifer Hubbert, a Lewis & Clark College anthropology professor who has researched liberal gun owners, told The WSJ.

Black Americans bought guns in 2020 at a 58 percent higher rate than in 2019, according to a National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) survey. Nearly half of new gun buyers from 2019 to 2021 were women, according to a Journal of Macromarketing study. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Says Point-Blank That An Intruder In Her Home Is ‘Getting Shot’)

Aversion to gun ownership wasn’t always the case for liberal Democrats, with many of them living in rural areas, according to The Wall Street Journal. Gun ownership among the left began dropping, however, in the early 90s. The issue of gun control became more polarizing, and Democrats advocated for more restrictions on firearms.

32-year-old Alejandra Mendez told The WSJ that she began taking gun classes in 2019. Despite some initial concerns about visiting gun ranges, she owns several firearms. She said she fears general crime and anti-gay violence.

She pointed out the hypocrisy among progressives who argue in favor of rights like free speech but attack others, such as the right to keep and bear arms.

“I don’t understand that rhetoric of ‘protect my right’ and not protect the rights of other people,” she told The Wall Street Journal.