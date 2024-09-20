‘Would You Like Ranch Dressing On That Answer?’: Mark Halperin Roasts Dem Strategist’s Kamala Harris Roleplay Attempt

Journalist Mark Halperin mocked Democratic strategist Tim Hogan’s attempt to answer his question while roleplaying as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has reversed many of the far-left stances she supported during her 2020 presidential run, but has yet to fully address her policy flip-flops since launching her campaign on July 21. On his platform 2WAY, Halperin, had Hogan pretend to answer a question as Harris about the Green New Deal and then characterized the Democratic strategist’s response as “word salad.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

“In the view of some Democrats I talk to — not you, but others — who say she didn’t have primaries, she didn’t have caucuses, she didn’t have town halls, she hasn’t done serious interviews with serious follow-ups. And that could cost her the election,” Halperin said. “It’s not for me; it’s — Tim, You couldn’t tell me what her position is on transgender surgery for people in the country illegally. You couldn’t tell me what her position is. You could tell me if you were honest what she said in the ACLU questionnaire. You couldn’t tell me what her aspirations are regarding the Green New Deal. You couldn’t tell me, and you pay close attention.”

Hogan noted Harris’ answer during her first sit-down interview, which was that her support for the Inflation Reduction Act is consistent with her values of the Green New Deal.

“You’re Kamala Harris, ready? … Which portions of the Green New Deal that you supported, put forward by AOC and Ed Markey and Bernie Sanders, that hasn’t been made law yet, would you still like to see made law?,” Halperin asked.

Hogan said the query was “too broad,” but Halperin disagreed, asking another similar question.

“Madam Vice President, you supported landmark legislation that you said was an existential necessity to save the planet,” the journalist said. “Which provisions in that bill that you supported … that have not been made law would you like to see be made law?”

Certain aspects of the Green New Deal, such as massive subsidies for green energy development, made it into the Inflation Reduction Act, which is President Joe Biden’s signature climate bill signed into law in 2022.

“She will say, ‘My values haven’t changed on climate change and how we can spur a clean energy economy,'” Hogan answered as Harris. “‘The tracks that we have laid that I’ve helped pass as vice president is the Inflation Reduction Act.'”

“Would you like oil and vinegar, or would you like ranch dressing on that answer?” Halperin joked.

Hogan laughed and said he didn’t “know what that means.”

“It’s word salad. That’s what it means,” Halperin said. “It’s word salad.”

