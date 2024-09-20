New Kids On The Block Announce Las Vegas Residency

New Kids On The Block fans will be excited to learn the boys are making an epic comeback.

The iconic boyband that swept the 90s with big hits such as “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “Step By Step” took to Instagram to share the big news Thursday. Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight will kick off their first-ever Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM starting June 20, 2025.

The shows will run in two sessions from June 20-July 5 and Nov. 1-15, 2025, and have been named after their 1988 hit song, “The Right Stuff.”

“We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Wahlberg said in a release, viewed by People.

The 16 upcoming shows promise to “immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship,” the band said.

The New Kids On The Block teased their upcoming residency by saying, it will be “jam-packed with their biggest hits and many surprises in store for their dedicated fans,” according to the press release.

“We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever,” said Wahlberg. “As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after the New Kids and the Blockheads take over the town,” they said.

They hinted that additional events including afterparties and possible solo shows with some of the group members may also be available as pop-up features. (RELATED: Celine Dion Is Rumored To Be Making A Big Comeback Amid Crippling Health Battle)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVEGAS.

NKOTB fan club pre-sale begins Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PT.