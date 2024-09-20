Diddy Placed On Suicide Watch In Prison: REPORT

Officials from The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City reportedly placed Sean “Diddy” Combs on suicide watch days after he was taken into custody.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo insisted that the disgraced music mogul remained in good spirits and was “not at all suicidal,” according to TMZ. Agnifilo went on to say he spent six hours with Diddy at the federal facility Thursday and the star appeared to be “strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense.”

He noted the suicide watch directive issued by the detention center’s officials was a routine measure for “new, high-profile inmates,” according to TMZ.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has served as the temporary home for many celebrities who fell from grace, including R. Kelly, Michael Cohen and Ghislaine Maxwell. It has also established a reputation for its poor housing conditions. Combs’ lawyers voiced their concern, stating the conditions “are not fit for pretrial detention,” according to Newsweek.

Records show four suicides were reported at the facility within the last three years, and an electrical fire led to several days without heat.

Agnifilo requested that Diddy be released on bail, but two judges denied. Judges and prosecutors cited concerns that the disgraced music mogul would tamper with witnesses and that he may be a flight risk, according to TMZ.

Diddy has been ordered to remain in custody until his high-profile trial begins, but a date has not yet been set for those proceedings. (RELATED: Former Rapper And Politician Alleges He Did Roughly 9 Years In Jail Because Diddy Framed Him)

Agnifilo entered a request for Diddy to be transferred to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, New Jersey, but there has been no determination made at this time.