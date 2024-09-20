Entertainment

Diddy Placed On Suicide Watch In Prison: REPORT

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Officials from The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City reportedly placed Sean “Diddy” Combs on suicide watch days after he was taken into custody.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo insisted that the disgraced music mogul remained in good spirits and was “not at all suicidal,” according to TMZ. Agnifilo went on to say he spent six hours with Diddy at the federal facility Thursday and the star appeared to be “strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense.”

He noted the suicide watch directive issued by the detention center’s officials was a routine measure for “new, high-profile inmates,” according to TMZ.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 20: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends Sean “Diddy” Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

The Metropolitan Detention Center has served as the temporary home for many celebrities who fell from grace, including R. Kelly, Michael Cohen and Ghislaine Maxwell. It has also established a reputation for its poor housing conditions. Combs’ lawyers voiced their concern, stating the conditions “are not fit for pretrial detention,” according to Newsweek.

Records show four suicides were reported at the facility within the last three years, and an electrical fire led to several days without heat.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) Getty Images

Agnifilo requested that Diddy be released on bail, but two judges denied. Judges and prosecutors cited concerns that the disgraced music mogul would tamper with witnesses and that he may be a flight risk, according to TMZ.

Diddy has been ordered to remain in custody until his high-profile trial begins, but a date has not yet been set for those proceedings. (RELATED: Former Rapper And Politician Alleges He Did Roughly 9 Years In Jail Because Diddy Framed Him)

Agnifilo entered a request for Diddy to be transferred to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, New Jersey, but there has been no determination made at this time.