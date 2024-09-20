Police Arrest Suspect After Man Gets Run Over On Video

Canadian officials arrested and charged a female suspect after she allegedly stole a Porsche and ran over the car’s owner in the process.

Sarah Badshaw, 18, turned herself in Thursday following the incident on Sept. 6, according to a Peel Regional Police (PRP) press release. She went to the victim’s house in Ontario, Canada due to an Auto Trader advertisement, police said.

The suspect viewed the 2022 Porsche Cayenne on sale, at one point seating herself inside, according to the press release. She then allegedly “reversed rapidly, striking and injuring the victim before fleeing with the stolen vehicle.”

Badshaw can be seen walking up to the victim’s house and asking to take a look at the vehicle in a video shared by CityNews. The victim’s security camera then shows the owner walking around the white Porsche as she allegedly sits in the driver’s seat.

The car appears to start moving as the owner attempts to open the car doors. He then appears to stand behind the car as it quickly reverses, striking him. The man can be seen falling over into the street, tumbling a few times as the 18-year-old suspect appears to drive off.

Badshaw appears to crash into a parked vehicle behind her. Car horns can be heard blasting as traffic comes to a halt around the scene.

The man can be seen standing up as the car remains stationary. An alleged accomplice’s vehicle can be seen driving off soon after. (RELATED: ‘Can I Get Out?’: Man Busts Suspected Car Thief Trapped In His Corvette)

Badshaw faces charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and failure to remain after an accident resulting in bodily harm, according to the PRP.

“Sarah has been charged with prior fraud related offences in Peel and is wanted by other GTA police services for separate investigations,” the press release stated.

The 18-year-old remained in police custody with a bail hearing set for Friday. The investigation is ongoing as officials expect more apprehensions and charges in the case.